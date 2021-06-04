NBA Star James Harden Attached To Lil Baby/Durk’s Album

NBA Star James Harden Attached To Lil Baby/Durk’s Album

SOHH

Published

NBA superstar James Harden is doing way more than pushing for a championship. The Brooklyn Nets guard is actually connected to rap duo Lil Baby and Lil Durk‘s Voice of the Heroes studio album. NBA Star James Harden Attached To Voice of the Heroes According to a press release, Big Game James played a massive […]

Full Article