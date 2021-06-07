Saira Banu: Pray for Dilip Kumar's health
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital after he complained of breathlessness on June 6. He is currently under the care of his doctors and is said to be stable now.Full Article
Dilip Kumar hospitalised for breathlessness, fever; wife Saira Banu tells fans to pray for his good health
Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar was recently admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Actress Saira Bano reveals his current health status...