Evelyn Sharma's 1st pic with Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma surprised everyone as she tied the knot with Dr Tushaan Bhindi, an Australian-based dental surgeon. While she got hitched last month, it is only now that the actress has shared the first picture from her intimate wedding. This dreamy picture captures Evelyn and Tushaan in their wedding attires. The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ fame actress had captioned the picture as ‘forever’. For her wedding, Evelyn opted for a gorgeous white gown which came with lace and sheer detailing while the groom looked dapper in a blue suit. Evelyn’s wedding announcement post was showered with love from fans.