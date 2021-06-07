BTS meal chicken nugget sold for $99,997
Published
RM, V, J-Hope, JungKook, Jimin, Jin and SUGA were back in the news today when a single chicken nugget from their special meal, was almost auctioned off for a USD 100,000.Full Article
Published
RM, V, J-Hope, JungKook, Jimin, Jin and SUGA were back in the news today when a single chicken nugget from their special meal, was almost auctioned off for a USD 100,000.Full Article
The character-shaped chicken nugget was found in a BTS Meal from McDonald's.
As tasty as chicken nuggets are, they’re still not quite as good as the profit eBay seller polizna just snagged for a..