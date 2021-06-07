Rhea Chakraborty's NCB statement revealed

Rhea Chakraborty was in the news last year after her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The actress was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, after a drug probe emerged during Sushant’s death investigation. And now, her statement to the NCB has been accessed by Zee News, which reveals some shocking details. In the chargesheet, Rhea Chakraborty has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh and brother-in-law Siddharth used to consume marijuana with the late actor and would even procure the drugs for him.