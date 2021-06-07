Megan Thee Stallion Brings Back Tina Snow For 'Thot Shit'

It's her new single...
*Megan Thee Stallion* will release her new single 'Thot Shit' on June 11th.
The rapper returns to her *Tina Snow* alter ego for the song, and it's set to be a blast of empowerment.
The single hones in on women enjoying themselves in an unapologetic fashion, no mater what the critics have to say - is this our second *Hot Girl Summer*?
Could be...
Out on June 11th, it follows on from last year's debut album 'Good News' and her triple Grammy triumph.
Find the pre-save link *HERE.*
- - -
It's her new single...