Megan Thee Stallion Brings Back Tina Snow For 'Thot Shit'

*Megan Thee Stallion* will release her new single 'Thot Shit' on June 11th.



The rapper returns to her *Tina Snow* alter ego for the song, and it's set to be a blast of empowerment.



The single hones in on women enjoying themselves in an unapologetic fashion, no mater what the critics have to say - is this our second *Hot Girl Summer*?



Out on June 11th, it follows on from last year's debut album 'Good News' and her triple Grammy triumph.



Find the pre-save link *HERE.*



