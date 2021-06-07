Arjun's sister is back home from the hospital
Published
Anshula was admitted yesterday to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. It was a routine check-up and she was discharged today after all her reports came in.Full Article
Published
Anshula was admitted yesterday to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. It was a routine check-up and she was discharged today after all her reports came in.Full Article
Arjun Kapoor was seen playing the dutiful brother on Saturday as he accompanied sister Anushla for a health check-up. The siblings,..