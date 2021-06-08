Jennifer Lopez will produce a slate of film and TV content, both scripted and unscripted, that will showcase diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.Full Article
Jennifer Lopez inks multi-year Netflix deal for her production banner
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jennifer Lopez signs HUGE deal with Netflix
Bang Media International Limited
Jennifer Lopez and her production company, Nuyorican Productions, have signed a first-look deal with Netflix.
More coverage
‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Signs First Look Film and TV Deal With Amazon
Lili Reinhart, one of the stars of “Riverdale” and “Hustlers,” has signed a first look film and TV producing deal with..
The Wrap