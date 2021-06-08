Raj Kundra's b'day wish for Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty turned a year older today and marking her special day Raj Kundra penned a mushy note on Instagram. He also compiled a fun video of the actress wherein Shilpa is captured dancing on a table and posing glamorously during their many vacays. Shilpa Shetty’s unseen antics were complimented with Arijit Singh’s hit song ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from ‘Aashiqui 2’ playing in the background. Expressing his love for Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra wrote, “The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty #happybirthday #gratitude #love #wife.”