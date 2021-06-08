Kim's Convenience stars decry 'racist' storylines and lack of diversity
Published
The Kim's Convenience stars say storylines are "overtly racist" and their pay is "horsepoop".Full Article
Published
The Kim's Convenience stars say storylines are "overtly racist" and their pay is "horsepoop".Full Article
In social media posts, two stars of the Canadian series share behind-the-scenes experiences of working on a show they claim..
The fifth and final season of Kim’s Convenience debuted on Netflix on June 2, the same day that star Simu Liu opened up in a..