Kevin Durant Blasts ESPN’s Jay Williams for Telling ‘A F*ckin Lie’ About an Alleged Behind-The-Scenes Conversation: ‘NEVER Speak for Me, Ever’
Jay Williams told a detailed story Tuesday morning, claiming Kevin Durant once berated the ESPN host at a party for comparing him to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant, however, remembers the story differently, alleging Williams told a “f*ckin lie.” During Tuesday morning’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin on ESPN Radio, Williams said he explained the context behind his […]Full Article