Q&A: Ellen Burstyn on her acting life, and not retiring
Published
That Ellen Burstyn plays a woman who recoils at the very mention of a retirement community in the upcoming film “Queen Bees” is extremely appropriate. Rarely has an…Full Article
Published
That Ellen Burstyn plays a woman who recoils at the very mention of a retirement community in the upcoming film “Queen Bees” is extremely appropriate. Rarely has an…Full Article
Ann-Margret and Loretta Devine star in the upcoming movie QUEEN BEES, directed by Michael Lembeck. In this interview, the actresses..