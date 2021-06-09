Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets a birthday surprise on the sets of `Super Dancer 4`

Mid-Day

Published

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates his birthday on June 8. The actress, who turned 46 on Tuesday, was in for a surprise when the cast and crew of the dance reality show `Super Dancer: Chapter 4` organised a surprise bash for her.

