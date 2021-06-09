T.I.’s New Video Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations

T.I.’s New Video Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations

SOHH

Published

Hip-hop veteran T.I. is fighting his legal battles in front of the public. With the Grammy winner and his wife, R&B singer Tiny Harris, facing numerous allegations of sexual assault, Tip has come after his accusers in a new song and video titled “What It’s Come To.” T.I. Says He’s The Victim Of Extortion In […]

Full Article