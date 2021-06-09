Hip-hop veteran T.I. is fighting his legal battles in front of the public. With the Grammy winner and his wife, R&B singer Tiny Harris, facing numerous allegations of sexual assault, Tip has come after his accusers in a new song and video titled “What It’s Come To.” T.I. Says He’s The Victim Of Extortion In […]Full Article
T.I.’s New Video Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
T.I. responds to sexual assault allegations in new music video 'What It's Come To'
Rapper T.I. has responded to the sexual assault allegations against him and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris in a new music video.
FOXNews.com