First Look: Harrison Ford as 'Indiana Jones'
Hollywood star Harrison Ford has returned to the sets of his upcoming action-adventure 'Indiana Jones' and the first pictures are here for all to see.Full Article
“Indiana Jones” fans got their first glimpse at the iconic film character in the upcoming fifth installment of the franchise.