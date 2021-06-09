Dua Lipa revealed as the UK's most-played artist of 2020
Published
The singer was the biggest presence on UK radio last year, thanks to lockdown anthems like Physical.Full Article
Published
The singer was the biggest presence on UK radio last year, thanks to lockdown anthems like Physical.Full Article
Dua was the big winner at the ceremony, taking home awards for Album of the Year and British Female Solo Artist, and while..
This food artist based in Tustin, California, uses a range of fruit and vegetables to recreate singers' iconic looks.