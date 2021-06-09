GoldLink Announces New Album 'HARAM!'

It's out on June 18th...



American hip-hop polymath *GoldLink* will release his new album 'HARAM!' on June 18th.



The project was pieced together in London and Amsterdam, and finds GoldLink working with a slew of creators.



Guests include Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, Santigold, Bibi Bourelly, Rich The Kid and more, but it's all held together by his curatorial skills.



Constructed over the past year, 'HARAM!' breaks down his old methodologies to find forward paths.



and check out explosive new single 'White Walls' below.



In GoldLink's own words, it's “destructive, it’s ‘wrong,’ it sounds crazy + it’s a pop song. PLAY IT LOUD!”



