Sandunes Shares New Half Waif Collaboration 'Shadow'

Indian musician *Sandunes* teams up with *Half Waif* for new track 'Shadow'.



The track leads in to the new Sandunes EP 'Nowhere To Stand', which hits home on June 25th through ik7.



'Shadow' is an indication of the Indian composer's continual evolution, and her willingness to open up her art to the influence of others.



Constructed alongside Half Waif, the undulating electronics underpin an evocative vocal from the American artist.



Sandunes comments: “Nandi has been a dear friend for a few years and her work stands out to me for having a very authentic voice, always steeped in deep emotions. She came up with the melody and wrote about her lived experiences, I got goosebumps when I heard what she’d done with it.”



For her part, Half Waif adds: “This collaboration with Sandunes came about at the beginning of the pandemic, when we were all looking for new creative toeholds. Sanaya and I have been friends for many years, and I'm a huge fan of her music and the sounds she creates, so when she approached me to sing on a track she'd made, I jumped at the opportunity.”



“I loved how her instrumental moved from more glittering, atmospheric verse sounds to a slick, cool chorus feel, so my first idea was to use a denser melody in the first section while leaving the chorus emptier, letting the ear dig deeper into the groove. Lyrically, I was exploring the idea that when you're confronted with stillness, all the old memories and feelings of shame around the past start to flood in. And when that happens, what you really need to do in order to let it all go is to move. Movement is so cathartic, and I think Sanaya captures that perfectly in her arrangement.”



