Which stars will return to Broadway once shows like 'To Kill a Mockingbird' reopen?
Published
Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger will reprise their roles in "To Kill a Mockingbird," plus other news on Broadway's reopening.
Published
Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger will reprise their roles in "To Kill a Mockingbird," plus other news on Broadway's reopening.
Broadway theaters, shut down in March 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, are aiming to light up again beginning this..
Fans of the Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird will get a treat when the show restarts on this fall —Jeff Daniels and..