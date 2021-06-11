Lorde releases new single 'Solar Power,' announces long-awaited upcoming album
Published
Lorde has released a new song, "Solar Power," and announced that a new album of the same name is on the way.Full Article
Published
Lorde has released a new song, "Solar Power," and announced that a new album of the same name is on the way.Full Article
The New Zealand singer-songwriter has dropped her first new music since 2017's 'Melodrama' and surprised fans on her mailing list..
Lorde knows just how to tease her fans about her upcoming music. The 24-year-old New Zealander songstress just debuted a spicy new..
(MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Prime Day 2021 returns to Singapore on June 21 and 22 and will feature more deals than any Prime Day..