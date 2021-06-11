DJ Khaled Confirms The Return Of Tina Snow In Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Shit' Music Video

DJ Khaled Confirms The Return Of Tina Snow In Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Shit' Music Video

HipHopDX

Published

Megan Thee Stallion announced her return to the music scene with the arrival of her new song "Thot Shit."

Full Article