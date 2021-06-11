"Extremely disheartened by the judgement.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SSRians #SushanthSinghRajput," Meetu Singh tweeted after the judgement, shortly after Delhi High Court declined to stay the release of the film `Nyay: The Justice`.Full Article
Sushant`s sister Meetu Singh: Extremely disheartened by Delhi HC judgement
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh says she's 'extremely disheartened' by Delhi HC judgement on the film 'Nyay: The Justice'
Shortly after Delhi High Court declined to stay the release of the film "Nyay: The Justice", purportedly based on the life of the..
Zee News
Delhi HC quashes plea against films on Sushant Singh Rajput, late actor's sister 'extremely disheartened'
'Nyay: The Justice' which is slated to release on Friday is purportedly based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput.
DNA