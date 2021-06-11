Zuzu's 'Timing' Is A Song About Connection

She's back...



Liverpool songwriter *Zuzu* returns with new single 'Timing'.



The Mersey artist has used pandemic downtime wisely, crafting music for Cartoon Network series *Adventure Time: Distant Lands* and crafting a *Simlish* re-working of her song 'How It Feels' for The Sims.



Two ambitions fulfilled, she recently took to the stage for a special show in Liverpool, supporting Blossoms at a government trial scheme.



New single 'Timing' is online now, and it opens in subtle style, before building to a typically colourful, brash chorus.



She comments...



“This song is about what could have been - meeting someone you have an instant connection with but the timing was never right. It’s about those lonely late nights / early mornings when the sun is rising and that person creeps into your mind. You wonder where they are, if they’re thinking of you too. I wanted to capture the nostalgic but also melancholy feeling brought on by those sad longing thoughts for somebody you loved.”



Zuzu · Timing



Photo Credit: *Robin Clewley*



- - -