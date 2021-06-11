Jennifer Juliette's 'Anchor' Carries Immaculate Grace

It's the title song of her new EP...



*Jennifer Juliette* has shared her beautiful new song 'Anchor'.



The singer was born in Wales, growing up in the Valleys before becoming drawn to the bright lights.



Relocating to Berlin, Jennifer is a model, in addition to leading an international women’s choir, one engaged with raising money for homeless shelters across the German city.



With a classical background, she's performed in such prestigious venues as the Sydney Opera House, the Vienna Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall in London, but songwriting remains close to her heart.



Debut EP 'Anchor' is set to land this summer, with the softly hewn title track now online.



Buoyed by slender notes of piano, Jennifer Juliette's vocal sweeps from speaker to speaker, subtle yet devastating in its execution.



Tune in now.



Jennifer Juliette · Anchor