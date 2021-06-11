Rap crooner Tory Lanez is leaving any past issues exactly in the past. The hip-hop singer has stepped up to assure concerned fans there’s zip-zero hatred or anger in his heart even after getting accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion and blasting her on records. Tory Lanez Doesn’t Hate Megan Thee Stallion TL […]Full Article
Tory Lanez Doesn’t Hate Megan Thee Stallion… Anymore
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Harry Styles Makeup Line Revealed
Tory Lanez may have thrown some shade at Megan The Stallion. Plus - Is Harry Styles releasing a makeup line?
Hollywood Life