When Awful Explosive Diarrhea and a TV Show Called ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Collide

When Awful Explosive Diarrhea and a TV Show Called ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Collide

Mediaite

Published

In an apparent response by the universe to the eternal question “What could go wrong?”, an outbreak of “violent” illness that included “explosive diarrhea” has forced NBC to shut down production of a TV show called Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide. Wait, you may be saying to yourself, they’re making a show called Ultimate Slip ‘N […]

Full Article