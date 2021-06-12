In an apparent response by the universe to the eternal question “What could go wrong?”, an outbreak of “violent” illness that included “explosive diarrhea” has forced NBC to shut down production of a TV show called Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide. Wait, you may be saying to yourself, they’re making a show called Ultimate Slip ‘N […]Full Article
When Awful Explosive Diarrhea and a TV Show Called ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Collide
