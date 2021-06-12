Chicago rapper Polo G was just coming off the good vibes from his Hall of Fame album dropping on Friday when he was arrested early Saturday morning in Miami. The 22-year-old rising superstar is being charged with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, threats to a public servant and criminal mischief. Polo G Arrested […]Full Article
Polo G Arrested After ‘Hall of Fame’ Album Release Party
