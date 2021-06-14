CNN’s Pamela Brown Scolds Nurse Leading Lawsuit Against Hospital’s Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Policy, ‘There is No Comparison to the Holocaust’
Published
CNN’s Pamela Brown fact-checked Houston Methodist Hospital nurse Jennifer Bridges, who is leading a lawsuit against the hospital for requiring its employees to receive the Covid-19 vaccination. A judge recently dismissed the case, with an opinion that included scathing criticism aimed at the plaintiffs. “In a health care situation where we deal with vulnerable people […]Full Article