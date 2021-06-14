Fans trend #SushantSinghRajput on Twitter

June 14, 2020 was a sad Sunday for the nation as Bollywood’s much loved about Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. The ‘Chhichhore’ actor was found dead at his Bandra home and his untimely demise left his fans, family and friends in shock. A year later, on Sushant Siggh Rajput’s first death anniversary, fans of the actor have flooded Twitter with heartfelt tributes. Netizens are trending #SushantSinghRajput while sharing priceless memories of the late actor.