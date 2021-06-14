JUST IN: Former NSA Translator Reality Winner Released from Prison for Good Behavior

Reality Winner has been released from prison for good behavior, according to a statement released by her attorney Alison Grinter. The former American intelligence specialist pled guilty in 2018 as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors after the National Security Agency contractor became a major political flashpoint last year. She was arrested and accused […]Full Article
