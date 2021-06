Akshay Kumar has unveiled the release date of his upcoming spy thriller ‘Bell Bottom’. Sharing the details, the actor revealed that ‘Bell Bottom’ is slated to hit the screens next month. “I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July,” wrote Akshay with a short teaser from the movie.