Little Simz Drops New Single 'Rolling Stone'

*Little Simz* has shared her new single 'Rolling Stone'.



The London rapper made her return with phenomenal single 'Woman' a few weeks ago, before laying out plans for her new album.



'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' is out on September 3rd, with Simz adding some EU dates this morning.



New single 'Rolling Stone' is online now - the production opens in ambient climes, before launching itself into bruising, digi-soaked territory.



As ever, Simz' mic control is effortless, boasting: "God flow make you wanna dance all day like Alfonso..."



Cross-referencing Gucci with Sao Paolo, she rhymes: “Mummy handled business / Papa was a rollin stone / I’m a mix a both there ain’t no bitch boy in my bones”.



