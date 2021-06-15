Roger Waters Slams "Prick" Mark Zuckerberg After "Huge" Song Offer

"Fuck you! No fucking way!"



*Roger Waters* has slammed "prick" *Mark Zuckerberg* following a "huge" song offer.



Speaking at an event in support of Julian Assange - at cause, it has to be said, we do not as a title support - the Pink Floyd founder began referring to communication with social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg.



The Facebook founder had seemingly wanted to licence Pink Floyd's song 'Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)' for an ad campaign, saying:



"We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today."



Reading the letter to the crowd, Roger Waters then responded: "It's a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money and the answer is: F*** you! No f***ing way!"



"They want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is, so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public... No more."



Later calling Zuckerberg a "prick" and an "idiot", the prog musician lambasted big tech's "insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything".



Watch footage of his speech below.







“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo



— La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021



- - -