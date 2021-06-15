Three days after ringing in his own birthday by dropping an EP of new music, hip-hop star Kodak Black turned up to celebrate the born day of ex-President Donald Trump. It was Trump who pardoned Kodak on his way out of office in January 2021, allowing the rapper to get out of prison two years […]Full Article
Kodak Black Goes All Out For Donald Trump’s Birthday
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bidens take tea with the Queen
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Joe Biden ended yesterday the first leg of his maiden overseas trip as US president, inspecting a military..
MENAFN.com