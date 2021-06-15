SRK's rare throwback pic goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan has come a long way in Bollywood and has worked his way to earn the tag of a ‘King Khan’. Recently a rare picture of SRK went viral on social media, dating back to his early days in the industry. When a Twitter user posted this picture, Sanjoy Roy, who was also a part of the picture, revealed the interesting story behind the sepia memory. “@yourriturajrks, divyaseth and me on our way to Calcutta to stage Rough Crossing in aid of Shruti! Directed by #BarryJohn @mohitsatyanand,” Roy shared.