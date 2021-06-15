The Case That California Governor Gavin Newsom Should Be Recalled, But Will Not Be

The Case That California Governor Gavin Newsom Should Be Recalled, But Will Not Be

Mediaite

Published

Here in California — where fifteen months ago our governor, Gavin Newsom, fundamentally altered not just this state but most of our nation by declaring an endless emergency and ruling via dictatorial power — things are sort of getting back to normal. Today, most of the Covid-related state restrictions are finally being lifted, but most […]

Full Article