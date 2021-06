A Greenpeace protester disrupted the start of Tuesday’s Euro 2020 match between France and Germany, by parachuting into the Munich stadium. Can’t believe I just caught this on video. Parachuted into the stadium, got caught in the spider cam and nearly crashed into the crowd. Hope he’s ok! #GERFRA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PJ49WYdFM9 — Max Merrill (@MaxMerrill_) […]