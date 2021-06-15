'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Published
“Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured by a hit-and-run driver in New York City, police said. The 65-year-old Banes, who was struck by…Full Article
Published
“Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured by a hit-and-run driver in New York City, police said. The 65-year-old Banes, who was struck by…Full Article
"We were blessed to have had her in our lives," Lisa Banes' manager, David Williams, said
'We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing'