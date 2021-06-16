Neena Gupta’s shocking revelations about her life

Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the book offers a sneak-peek into the life of the senior actress, it also mentions several unknown incidents about her journey so far. From raising daughter Masaba Gupta alone as a single mother to her wedding getting cancelled at the last minute to the challenges she faced in the industry. In a candid conversation at the book launch event, Neena Gupta opened up about details of her life that left fans shocked. Read on:

