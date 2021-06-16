Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Donates $2.7 Billion to Help End 'Disproportionate Wealth' Systems
Published
MacKenzie Scott is continuing to donate her fortune to charities. On Tuesday (June 15), the 51-year-old ex-wife of Jeff Bezos announced that she and her new husband Dan Jewett have donated $2.7 billion to 286 underfunded organizations, universities, arts and culture organizations, refugee settlement groups, police reform programs, LGBTQ organizations, and more. In her announcement, [...]Full Article