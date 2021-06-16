The Killers Unite With Bruce Springsteen On 'Dustland'

It's a reworked version of 'A Dustland Fairytale'...
*The Killers* unite with *Bruce Springsteen* on new release 'Dustland'.
The track is a pulsating take on their 2008 song 'A Dustland Fairytale', which originally appeared on The Killers' album 'Day & Age'.
'Dustland' features Bruce Springsteen, with The Boss seemingly dropping Brandon Flowers a text in February of last year.
The frontman received the message in an airport, and - once his disbelief had worn off - a conversation ensued.
Discussing the collaboration in a message on Instagram, the frontman finishes: "For God's sake listen to Bruce Springsteen..."
Tune in now.
