Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper Details Horrific Threats by Harvey Weinstein Assistant: ‘He was Creepy and Virtually Abusive’
Before her $60 million deal with Spotify and before skyrocketing her career through a partnership with Barstool Sports, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper worked with Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant. And it was a nightmare. “I actually had a business partner before [Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy],” Cooper said on Call Her Daddy. “That business […]Full Article