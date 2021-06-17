Lisa Haydon's best maternity fashion looks

Actor, model, and a full-time mother, Lisa Haydon has made a name for herself in the industry and it's her fashion game that keeps us going back to her social media feed for inspiration. Of late, the actress has been dishing out one ravishing maternity look after other, making us believe that if there's someone to look up to for tips on flaunting a baby bump, it's her. Take a look at the birthday girl's sartorial choices and tell us if we are wrong...