The film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way for ending war is to end humanity. To outthink this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most, another AI.Full Article
Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix`s sci-fi thriller `Atlas`
