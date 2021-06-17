CNN’s Elie Honig Dismantles Tucker Carlson’s ‘Absurd Leaps of Faith’ and ‘Outlandish’ Claim FBI Was Behind Jan 6th
CNN’s Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig thoroughly destroyed the “absurd leaps of faith and outlandish” conspiracy theory espoused by Tucker Carlson, that somehow FBI operatives were behind the January 6th insurrection on the capitol building by Trump supporters. Carlson flatly stated on Tuesday night that “FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol,” added […]Full Article