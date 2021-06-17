Joy Behar Rips ‘Jerkoff’ Putin’s Whataboutisms SECONDS Before Whatabouting Trump Insulting the Press
Published
Joy Behar called out Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “whataboutisms” during his post-Biden Summit press conference, then, in a shocking display of zero self-awareness, played the same “whatabout” card in defense of President Joe Biden hectoring Kaitlyn Collins. Whataboutism is, of course, the rhetorical technique or practice of responding to an accusation or difficult […]Full Article