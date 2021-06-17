Salma Hayek opens up about the 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' sequel
Published
Salma Hayek chats with entertainment reporter Bryan Alexander about the sequel to 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' and its all-star cast.
Published
Salma Hayek chats with entertainment reporter Bryan Alexander about the sequel to 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' and its all-star cast.
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Movie - Clip with Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek - Who Were You Talking To?
While catching up with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, Ryan Reynolds reacts to Salma Hayek joining the Marvel family for "Eternals”...