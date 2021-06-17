Nick Cannon’s Newborn Twin Baby Boys Have Arrived

Nick Cannon’s Newborn Twin Baby Boys Have Arrived

SOHH

Published

Hollywood rap star Nick Cannon is being recognized for a unique talent. The radio show host has welcomed newborn twins to the world with Abbey De La Rosa and they’re already famous by name. Nick Cannon Welcomes Twin Boys In a touching video of De La Rosa holding their newborn sons, she included a caption […]

Full Article