Live Preview: Twenty One Pilots Announce Global 'Takeøver Tour' Dates

On their sixth album, 'Scaled and Icy’, the Grammy Award winning duo *Twenty One Pilots* have been working through the anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt that made its home in hearts across the world during 2020, backdropped by a deceptively upbeat soundscape.



Following the album release in style today, Twenty One Pilots have announced new 'Takeøver Tour' dates, commencing in September '21 with multiple nights in *Denver, Los Angeles. Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Atlanta* and *London*.



With a spread of intimate club performances through to full-arena concerts this promises to be a glorious return to the stage with excitement for live concerts at an all time high.



On* O2*? Secure your *Priority Tickets* this *Monday 21st June* from *9:00am BST* *HERE*.



Twenty One Pilots' *John Dun* commented, "Wow. We're playing shows again. I couldn't visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we've all really been waiting for, and we can't wait to see you again soon."



The record itself begins with the feel-good stylings of opening track 'Good Day', before moving quickly into a selection of catchy electro-tinged tracks such as 'Choker', its earworm melody offset by the dark humour of the accompanying music video placing *Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph* in a toy store filled with magical realism, which feels like an escapist ode to the isolation from which the album was produced.



The album which was described by the band as one where they adopt a “more imaginative and bold approach to their songwriting,” achieves exactly that with *Twenty One Pilots* delving into different arrangements that focus on making a collection of songs that are meant to be remembered; and with most of these tracks having you reaching for the replay button, memorable is definitely the word to describe the album.



Written and largely produced by *Tyler Joseph* in isolation over the course of the past year at his home studio, with Dun engineering the album's drops from across the country. 'Scaled And Icy' is the product of long-distance virtual sessions. Tune into recent performance of 'Shy Away' from their highly praised recent debut global streaming event.



*TAKEOVER UK TOUR DATES 2022*



*Jun 21: London, UK - The Camden Assembly*



*Jun 22: London, UK - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire*



*Jun 23: London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton*



*Jun 25: London, UK - The SSE Arena Wembley*



*TAKEOVER USA TOUR DATES 2021:*



*Sep 25th: Denver, USA - Ball Arena*



*Sep 29th: Los Angeles, USA - The Wiltern*



*Sep 30th: Los Angeles, USA - Greek Theatre*



*Oct 2nd: Inglewood, USA - The Forum*



*Oct 12th: Chicago, USA - Bottom Lounge*



*Oct 13th: Chicago, USA - House Of Blues*



*Oct 14th: Chicago, USA - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*



*Oct 16th: Chicago, USA - United Center*



*Oct 18th: Boston, USA - Paradise Rock Club*



*Oct 19th: Boston, USA - House Of Blues*



*Oct 20th: Boston, USA - Agganis Arena*



*Oct 22nd: Austin, USA - Circuit Of The Americas*



*Oct 23rd: Boston, USA - TD Garden*



*Oct 29th: Columbus, USA - Nationwide Arena*



*Oct 30th: Columbus, USA - Nationwide Arena*



*Nov 2nd: Atlanta, USA - Center Stage Theater*



*Nov 3rd: Atlanta, USA - Tabernacle*



*Nov 4th, Atlanta, USA - Coca-Cola Roxy*



*Nov 6th: Atlanta, USA - State Farm Arena*



