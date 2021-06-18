Listen: Raleigh Ritchie - 'I'm Not Ok But I Know I'm Going To Be'

An ode to self-love...



Bristol native *Raleigh Ritchie* has today unmasked a brand new offering of hope and emotion in the form of single ‘I’m Not OK But I Know I Am Going To Be’, a recognition of the significance of the self- love and positivity the world has been able to find time for over the last year.



This song is the first time Raleigh has shared songwriting responsibilities, and the collaboration with MNEK (Beyonce, Stormzy) has allowed the growing figure to open up even further than before. It is also produced by Grades, who worked on his most recent album ‘ANDY’. The chilled and soulful track is paired with an equally soothing lyric video, featuring stylised animation that matches the sonic tone present here.



‘I’m Not OK But I Know I Am Going To Be’ in an important step forward for the musician, serving as a reflective catharsis in Raleigh’s return to music following an initiation into fatherhood and experience in acting, alongside live performances such as a sold-out show at Shepherds Bush Empire. It lays the groundwork for further releases slated to be dropped later in 2021.



Words: *Finlay Holden*